Why Fans Are Wrong To Call Arsenal The Retirement Home Of Chelsea Players.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Arsenal are known to be one of the biggest rivals in England. Both clubs compete for almost every trophy and can boast of having a cabinet full of trophies. However, Chelsea has a upper hand in the Champions league as they have won the trophy twice while Arsenal is yet to win this trophy. This season, both clubs are far apart in the premier league. Arsenal are currently first in the league, while Chelsea sits in tenth position.

In terms of team quality, both clubs boast of having a lot of talented players in attack, midfield and defense, however, Chelsea can be said to have more talented players thanks to their amazing business in the transfer window. Despite being rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal both sell players to each other.

Jorginho is the player who recently joined Arsenal from Chelsea. After this transfer was done, a lot of fans have began calling Arsenal the retirement home of Chelsea players. This is because within the past few years, Chelsea has been the one selling players to Arsenal, and these players didn’t achieve much in Arsenal. Players like Willian, David Luiz, Cech and others have been sold to Arsenal. Within Cech years at Arsenal, he won the FA Cup, while Willian and David Luiz stayed for a very short period.

However, it seems fans have forgotten that Arsenal has also sold several players to Chelsea in the past. Some of these players include: Oliver Giroud, Fabregas, Ashley Cole, Emmanuel Petit, Nicolas Anelka and others. Most of these legends also achieved far less in Chelsea than what they achieved in Arsenal.

It is obvious that both clubs have sold and bought players from each other, hence, it is wrong to call Arsenal the retirement home of Chelsea players.

Tegajames (

)