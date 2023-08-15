Why EPL’s Decision To Suspend The Officials that handled Man U game last night was rightly deserved

The English FA have taken action against the controversial officiating that took place at Old Trafford yesterday which saw Manchester United beating Wolves by 1-0 and the visitors being denied a penalty. Meanwhile, their decision to suspend the Officials that handled the game last night for this coming weekend was rightly deserved for some reason.

Manchester United got their Premier League campaign off with a winning start as Raphael Varane’s second-half goal made the difference. The home side played well in the first half but couldn’t score while Wolves also played well in the second half all to no avail.

Andre Onana was involved in a controversial moment as the goalkeeper misses the ball and clattered a Wolves player which should have resulted in a penalty for Wolves and a possible red card for Onana. Luckily for Onana, the incident was ignored by VAR which has now raised questions on the Internet.

According to Football Daily, all the officials that handled the game last night have not been selected for games this coming weekend which means that they are on suspension and these include Referee Simon Hooper, video assistant ref Michael Sailsbury and assistant VAR Richard Wes.

However, the decision to place them on hold was rightly deserved because a review of the penalty situation shows that Onana was guilty and Wolves should have been awarded a penalty.

