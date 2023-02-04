Why Enzo Fernandez can be described as Kante and Fabregas in one player after the match vs Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

N’Golo Kante is known for his ability to stop opposition attack while former Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas was known for his passing ability. This article uses data from Chelsea’s match against Fulham to show that new Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez has the abilities of both midfielders to an elite level.

First, it has to be said, judging from his performance in that match, that he is worth every penny Chelsea paid Benfica to sign him. He is the complete midfielder, as he dictated the tempo of play, pushed attack, created a big chance and won back possession several times.

Data from Squawka showing Enzo Fernandez’s stats from the match against Fulham

Kante would have made most ball recoveries, interception and tackles, but he wouldn’t have controlled the tempo of the match and his attacking stats wouldn’t have been as impressive as that of Enzo, whose heat map from that match showed he covered every blade of grass in the midfield.

Enzo Fernandez’s heat map against Fulham. Photo credit: talkSPORT

On the other hand, Fabregas had the ability to make those passes, and he would have sent Kai Havertz through one-on-one with the goalkeeper just as Enzo did. However, to play in that part of the pitch, the Spanish midfielder would have needed a defensive midfielder to play alongside him as he was not as good as Enzo defensively.

Judging from this game, when Kante returns from his injury, it will be difficult for teams to play through Chelsea’s midfield and get to their defense as both players are good at protecting the defense. It will also allow Enzo to push forward more than he did in this match.

EmelieMedia (

)