Why Edouardo Camavinga Is Trending After Real Madrid’s 3-1 Win Over Atletico

Real Madrid have made it to the semifinal of the Spanish Copa Del Rey after a hard fought 3-1 win over their city rivals, Atletico.

The Los Blancos trailed for most part of the game as former player, Alvaro Morata gave Atletico the lead inside the first 20 minutes of the match.

Real Madrid got the equaliser through Rodrygo with just over 10 minutes left on the clock to take the game to extra time.

Atletico had a man sent off in extra time and Real Madrid capitalised on it by scoring two late goals to seal their qualification.

Despite not scoring, Edouardo Camavinga was named the Man of the Match for his superb display against the Colchoneros.

﻿The young French midfielder has been trending on social media since the match ended because of the manner in which he won the award.

Starting the game in midfield, Camavinga was forced to move the left back position due to an injury to Mendy late in the first half.

﻿His transition to the left back was seamlessly effortless as he put on an even exceptional display playing out of position.

Currently Camavinga is in the top 10 trending topics on TwitterNG with fans talking about how unbelievably brilliant and versatile the young French midfielder is.

