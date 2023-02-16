Why Ederson did not receive a red card in Manchester City’s pivotal victory at Arsenal in the League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Ederson collided with Nketiah during the encounter between the two Premier League rivals, Arsenal supporters anticipated that the City goalkeeper would be given the boot.

Despite the Brazilian’s previous booking, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson avoided a red card when he conceded a penalty at Arsenal.

When the Manchester City goalie tackled Eddie Nketiah in the penalty area, he had already received a yellow card, but he was not shown a second one.

The goalkeeper received his first caution for wasting time just 36 minutes into the match, after City had already grabbed a 1-0 lead thanks to a well-placed lofted shot from Kevin De Bruyne.

But many Arsenal supporters anticipated to see Ederson receive a second yellow card when he later collided with Eddie Nketiah in the City box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Taylor did not, however, expel the Brazilian.While Ederson and Nketiah clashed, causing Gunners fans all over the world to scream in protest, Taylor didn’t perceive any malice in the goalkeeper’s move.

