Why Davies Is Trending After He Exchanged Jerseys With Lionel Messi

It’s no longer news that Paris Saint-Germain suffered a narrow defeat against Bayern Munich in France. A lone goal from Kingsley Coman was enough to seal the win for the German side.

Photo: Paris Saint-Germain VS Bayern Munich || Twitter

However, note that the talking points of the game were Jamal Musiala’s performance, Coman’s finish, Donnarumma’s error and saves, Kylian Mbappe’s second-half impact, and Pavard’s red card for a foul on Lionel Messi, but this article will focus on why Alphonso Davies is trending after he exchanged jerseys with Messi. Take a look!

Photo: Paris Saint-Germain VS Bayern Munich || Twitter

1. Many Fans Believe That Davies’ Dream Is Finally Come True.

Photo: Paris Saint-Germain VS Bayern Munich || Twitter

Note that a player like Lionel Messi is a role model to many young footballers. Also, exchanging jerseys with your role model is a dream come true for many fans. On the other hand, recall that after the game between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2020, Davies revealed that he couldn’t get Lionel Messi’s Jersey because of his mood after the 8-2 defeat. However, the young defender’s dream has finally come true as he was finally able to exchange his Jersey with Lionel Messi after the win against PSG.

Photo: Some Reactions As Davies Exchanges Jersey With Lionel Messi || Twitter

