This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last night at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea dropped points again in the Premier League as they played a goalless draw with London rivals Fulham, and I think that forward David Datro Fofana Should be blamed for that.

The reason why I think that David Datro Fofana should be blamed for Chelsea’s draw with Fulham last night is because of the fact that; he missed a sitter in the second half of the game after coming off the bench.

Shortly after Fofana came off the bench in the second half, he rounded the goalkeeper Bernd Leno before playing a shot towards goal that was eventually blocked by Fulham captain, Ream.

If Fofana had taken his head up before kicking the ball towards goal, I think he might have scored that goal and Chelsea wouldn’t have drawn that match, or what do you think?

You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (

)