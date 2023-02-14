Why Connor Coady Should Be Punished For Holding Robertson On His Neck Last Night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last night at Anfield Stadium in Merseyside, Liverpool defeated their rivals Everton 2-0 and there was a brawl between both teams in the second half of the game as well.

During the brawl, Connor Coady held Andrew Roberson on his neck and I think that he should be punished for that. For holding Robertson on the neck, it showed how unsportsmanlike Coady is.

It’s clear that both teams would seriously be furious at that time, but I still think that the Everton centre back took it too far by holding Andrew Roberson on his neck, and I think that he shouldn’t escape any punishment for that.

Goals from Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo in the second half however, helped Liverpool to a 2-0 Victory over their neighbors as they got that winning feeling again.

