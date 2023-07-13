Why Colwill Is Right To Be Concerned About His Future After Tuchel Froze Him Out Last Season

Levi Colwill was sent on loan to Brighton and Hove Albion last summer as part of the deal that saw Marc Cucurella arriving at Stamford Bridge. Although, Chelsea made it clear that Levi Colwill is just going to be with the Seagulls temporarily for the 2022/23 season, Levi Colwill wasn’t entirely impressed about how the deal went down.

Levi Colwill performed greatly at Huddersfield on loan in the 2021/22 season and he came back to Chelsea thinking that he’s going to get his first pre-season with the West London club before the beginning of last season but Thomas Tuchel didn’t even gave him a chance.

Instead, Thomas Tuchel didn’t speak to Levi Colwill and the English Defender reportedly felt that he was just adding up to the numbers at Chelsea, according to the Athletic UK.

Levi Colwill would have certainly felt neglected last summer as Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella. The wide speculation that the West London club wants to sign Croatian Defender Josko Gvardiol last summer didn’t make it easier too.

In the end, Levi Colwill joined Brighton and Hove Albion and he made sure that he gave his best. It would have been a costly mistake if Chelsea let him join Brighton and Hove Albion permanently last summer but the West London club got that right by lending him to the Seagulls.

Chelsea are reportedly planning on giving Levi Colwill a new contract next summer but he’s not enthusiastic and excited about the deal. The English Defender is reportedly concerned about his future at Chelsea as he wants to play.

In my opinion, I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong by watching out for himself. He’s wanted by many clubs this summer including Liverpool so, there’s no harm in leaving Chelsea if he’s not going to play regularly next season in the Premier league.

