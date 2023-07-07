Why Christopher Nkunku is yet to resume pre-season training sessions with Chelsea

Chelsea football club new era under Mauricio Pochettino took off earlier this week as the club resumed pre-season preparations at Cobham center, the preparation have seen some figure heads like Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben chilwell Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling and January signing Malo Gusto all taking part in the session.

The pre-season preparations also saw youngsters like Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja all part of the training group.

Chelsea players in pre-season preparations at Cobham center Twitter photos.

While the session is taking full shape, it is obvious that some of the big players that played here last season and new signing Christopher Nkunku are yet to join up the group.

The club gave an extended break to players who took part in the just concluded international football break, many of them including Christopher Nkunku will now be expected to join the group between the 12th and 13th of this month.

Christopher Nkunku enjoying his holiday Twitter photos.

Players like Noni Maduekex Mykhailo Mudryk and Levi Colwil who took part at the ongoing Euro under 21 tournament in Romania will certainly return to the club towards the end of the month.

Mauricio Pochettino in action Twitter photos

