Why Christopher Nkunku And Nicolas Jackson Are An Upgrade To Chelsea Squad

Chelsea have gotten rid of their top 3 Scorers this summer. The West London club has sold Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic to Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan respectively this summer.

Mason Mount has been Chelsea’s best Player in the last few seasons since he made his debut in 2019, despite his struggles last season while the duo of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic never met their potential at Stamford Bridge after multiple years in West London.

Christian Pulisic was tipped to be Eden Hazard replacement at Chelsea but the American Winger didn’t meet up to expectations while Kai Havertz, who was a prodigy at Bayer Leverkusen, also failed to achieve his potential at Stamford Bridge.

After the departure of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic this summer, Chelsea has signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as replacements.

The West London club signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal while Christopher Nkunku joined from Rb Leipzig. The duo were both included in the squad that traveled to the United States for the Pre-season Campaign.

Nicolas Jackson has made 5 goal contributions including 2 goals and 3 assists for Chelsea in the United States. The Senegalese Forward has been able to win the heart of Chelsea Fans with his brilliant performance in the United States. He has scored a goal each, against two Strong Premier league sides Brighton and Newcastle United.

Christopher Nkunku has also settled nicely into life in the Mauricio Pochettino’s squad and the Frenchman has two goals to show for it.

