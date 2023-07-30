Why Chelsea’s starting XI against Fulham is not the best way to prepare for Liverpool’s EPL opener

The English Premier League will kick off next month and Chelsea’s first game is against Liverpool. Meanwhile, for some reason, their starting XI against Fulham is not the best way to prepare for their Premier League opener.

At this point of the preseason, Pochettino should start utilizing players he wants to build his team around next season but his starting XI today throw several questions about how the Chelsea team will be next season.

Chelsea is yet to achieve their aim in the transfer market as they still need to sign some players for the defence, midfield and attacking roles. There are rumours that Caicedo might not end up joining Chelsea this summer because the Blues are not ready to meet Brighton’s asking price.

However, Pochettino introduced a bizarre starting Xi today that is different from the ones Chelsea has been using this preseason. The coach has continued to keep experimenting with different players and this might affect Chelsea negatively against Liverpool. The manager should start using players he wants to be playing often next season.

