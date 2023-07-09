Why Chelsea’s Squad And Real Madrid’s Squad Might Be Dominated By Young Players Next Season

With the recruitment strategy of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the last few transfer windows, the squad of the two top European clubs will likely be dominated by young Players next season.

During this ongoing summer transfer window, Real Madrid have added two new Players to their first team. The Los Blancos have signed Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler from Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce respectively.

The transfer of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid this summer will cost the Los Blancos about €140million, despite the fact that he’s just 20 years old. It’s the same for Arda Guler who’s just 18 years old and is expected to be in Real Madrid’s first team next season.

Apart from Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler who are just 20 years old and 18 years old respectively, Real Madrid will rely on 22 years old Vinicius Jr and 22 years old Rodrygo to lead their attack next season.

Other Midfielders of the Los Blancos including Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are 20 years old and 23 years old respectively. Federico Valverde is just 24 years old.

At Chelsea, only a handful Players are currently 25 years old and above, and they are Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva.

The rest are all 24 years old and below including Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto, Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Marc Cucurella.

AminullahiMuritala (

)