Why Chelsea’s New Owners Are Better Than Roman Abramovich.

Joner
So many Chelsea fans were not happy when Roman Abramovich left Chelsea as the owner of the club. It is true that he had countless successes while he owned Chelsea, but the truth is that the present owners of Chelsea are better than the Russian businessman.

In this article, we shall be taking a look at the reasons why the present ownership of Chelsea’s football club led by Todd Boehly are doing better than Roman Abramovich has done.

The present owners of Chelsea are real business people who believe so much in investment. The new owners have brought in so many players since they took over Chelsea. This is an indication that they want to make Chelsea unplayable in the upcoming years.

Roman Abramovich bought players, but he did not buy players for the future. He bought players who would deliver at the moment. The new owners are after making Chelsea a force to reckon with for a long period of time. I see Chelsea dominating the European football very soon.

Tags
