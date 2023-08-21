Why Chelsea’s Midfield Trio Of Caicedo, Enzo And Lavia Is An Upgrade To Kante, Jorginho And Kovacic

Chelsea now have three World-Class midfielders in their squad. They spent £115 million to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton, €121 million to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and £58 million to sign Romeo La from Southampton.

Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic formed an impressive midfield partnership at Chelsea but they later dropped in form and declined considerably in performance. The three midfielders helped the Blues win different titles under Thomas Tuchel including the UEFA Champions League.

However, they were unable to continue their impressive performances after the departure of Tuchel from Stamford Bridge. The midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo La can be considered an upgrade to Chelsea’s former midfield trio.

Enzo Fernandez has already established himself as a first team starter at Chelsea and one of the best midfielders in the premier league right now. He has been in top form since joining Chelsea but missed from the penalty spot in their 3-1 loss to West Ham. Enzo Fernandez was impressive in performance during the match but failed to find the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Moises Caicedo can be considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league right now. However, he was poor in performance during his debut for Chelsea.

Romeo La is one of the most promising youngsters in football. He’s yet to make his debut for the Blues but can be considered as one of the best young midfielders in the premier league.

