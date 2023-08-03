Why Chelsea Youngster Ian Maatsen Could Start Against Liverpool In Their PL Opener Next Season.

Chelsea have played 4 Pre-season games winning three and drawing 1, the Blues beat Wrexham, Brighton, Fulham and played 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

The Blues are just left with one games to play in their pre-season tour in the United States of America before they will return back to England ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have scored 12 goals in three matches and conceded 4 in all, their next games against and their last pre-season against Borussia Dortmund will be played on the 3rd August respectively.

Chelsea new manager Mauricio Pochettino have single out one youngster for praise in their pre -season tour of the US.

Only one player started each Chelsea three pre-season games so far: Ian Maatsen, who was primarily known as a left back, featured in more advanced role registered at least one goal contribution in each match.

Now, Mauricio Pochettino confirms that he counts on the Dutchman who is yet to debut in the English Premier League.

The manager expresses his happiness on Maatsen, who he claim can play in different position, His understanding of the game is so clever. The Dutchman could be confidence that the Argentine manager could include him in the Blues starting XI against Liverpool and other subsequent games this season.

Chelsea ate face Liverpool, Luton Town, Bournemouth, West Ham and Aston Villa this month of August, 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino have done an excellent job for the Blues this pre-season tour, and results could determine how they could do better this season

Neanews (

)