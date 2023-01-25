Why Chelsea Will Still Finish On The Champions League Spot This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have played 20 matches this season, winning 8 drawing 5 and lost 7 as they sit on the 10th position in the Premier League table with 29 points.

The Blues owner have spend almost €500 million between the summer transfer window and the January transfer window.

However, this huge investment on the players seem to be very disappointed as the are now a mid table team this campaign. Arsenal are top of the Premier League table with 50 points while the reigning English Champions Manchester City are second with 45 points, Newcastle United and Manchester United are tied on 39 points each, but Newcastle are 3rd because of of superior goal difference.

The English Premier League has entered the second part of the season and many Premier League teams are still contending for the Premier League title race, while others are in contention of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup title this campaign.

The Champions League position are occypy by Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United, but they could be slight changes in the table before the end of the season. Why Chelsea will still finish in the Champions League spot this season.

The Blues are passing through a very difficult time at the moment, but they could return back to winning ways as majority of their first team players are back to full training ahead of their next game.

The return of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N’golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could help the Blues strengthen their defence line and stabilize their midfield position. Boehly has also made notable signings during the summer and this current transfer window.

The new lads could help bolster the team this campaign, as Graham Potter has many of this talented players at his disposal.

Graham Potter has a role to play that could help Chelsea finish in the Champions League spot this campaign.

The Englishman could built a formidable side that could be consistent in winning matches, having seen the great investment Todd Boehly has made since he bought Chelsea from the Russian billionaire.

The last trophy Chelsea won during the end of Abramovich era was the FIFA Club World Cup title, and Chelsea are yet to win a single trophy since Boehly took over the club May last year. Chelsea.

Many fans are dissatisfied with the manner Todd Boehly is running the club, mostly the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel and replacing him with an average manager that have left the

Neanews (

)