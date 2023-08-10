Why Chelsea will play this weekend without shirt sponsors despite agreement with Infinite Athlete

Chelsea football club will kickoff of their 2023-2024 football season under Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday when they host title rivals Liverpool at Stamford bridge, the game will see Chelsea take to the pitch with either a front shirt sponsor or sleeve sponsors.

Recall that the club ended their sponsorship deal with three UK at the end of last season and several other sponsorship proposals have been declined by the FA premier league board or the sponsors been unable to reach agreement with Chelsea.

Chelsea home shirt without a sponsor Twitter photos.

Chelsea therefore released their home shirt for next season without a sponsor, the idea was to get a sponsor before the season begins and according to Dailymail, they have a deal in place with Infinite Athlete and had hoped to conclude it in time before their opening game on Sunday.

Ben chilwell in Chelsea edited home shirt with sponsor Twitter photos

According to Matt_Law_DT, the Premier League will govern the value of Chelsea’s proposed sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete amid questions from outside the club over investment links, this will cause a delay and will possibly see the club play against Liverpool without a shirt sponsor.

Chelsea and Infinite Athlete Twitter photos

source. @Matt_Law_DT.

