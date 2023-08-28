Why Chelsea will be playing in the EFL round two against Wimbledon on Wednesday

Chelsea football club will be in action this midweek when they welcome league two side Wimbledon to Stamford Bridge for the round of this seasons EFL cup (Carabao cup ), the blues are fresh from winning their first game of the season and Mauricio Pochettino will hope to beat the league two side and advance to the next phase of the competition.

Chelsea will be the biggest team involved in this round of fixture alongside Tottenham Hotspur, the round two stage is reserved clubs who are not playing in any European competition this season.

Chelsea will play Wimbledon on Wednesday in the round two of the EFL cup X photos

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur failed to qualify for either the UEFA champions league, Europa league or Europa conference league last season which is why they are playing at this stage of the competition.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester united, Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle united, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa will only join the competition from the next phase.

Chelsea takes on Wimbledon on Wednesday while Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out against follow premier league side Fulham for a spot in the next round.

Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea finished outside the European qualifications spot last season X photos

