Why Chelsea Team Still Lack Balance Even After Spending £600 million

Chelsea still could not get past Fulham on Friday even after splashing the cash on signing new forwards and midfielders. The performance against Fulham surprised so many Chelsea fans as they were expecting the blues to be buoyed by the new arrivals, but rather Chelsea were very flat attacking wise and Fulham were able to deny them a win at Stamford Bridge.

So, why do Chelsea still look unbalanced even after spending £600Million in the last two transfer windows?

In simple terms, It’s the midfield. Chelsea looked light in the middle of the park against Fulham. Although new signing Enzo Fernandez had a good debut, Chelsea had to make do with Conor Gallagher because of the unfit duo of Mateo Kovacic and N’golo Kante.

Enzo was impressive in the first half against Fulham, but once the second half started, he was man-marked, and his influence on the game reduced.

Chelsea will look more balanced when a proven central midfielder like Mateo Kovacic or N’golo Kante returns to the side to partner Enzo Fernandez.

EmmanuelAkanni (

)