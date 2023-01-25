Why Chelsea supporters should be excited about the month of February

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potters led Chelsea side next football match will be in the month of February against Fulham at stamford bridge, the blues are already out of both the FA cup and Carabao cup competitions and will be resting this weekend.

While many of there supporters would have been excited to see there team compete in the this weekend games, it won’t be happening and they could see that as a blessing in disguise heading into the month of February.

We have picked out few reasons will every one of there supporter should be optimistic about Chelsea as they embark on February games.

Injury returnees. Chelsea injury cases will be eased up by February from all indications, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Ngolo Kante are all a step closer to making there first team return and we could majority of them play in February.

Jao Felix return from suspension. The on loan from Atletico Madrid attacker Jao Felix will be back in the month of February and Chelsea supporters should be excited about there attack.

Recharged Mykhailo Mudryk. The new signing will have more than a week to train with his new teammates and will be recharged when Chelsea return to action in February.

UEFA champions league returns. The excitement will reach its apex with the return of the UEFA champions league in February, Chelsea will take on Borrusia Dortmund in the first leg of the knockout stage.

