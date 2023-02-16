Why Chelsea supporters must stay positive despite the continuous run of poor result by the club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club might have suffered a disappointing 1-0 lost at signal Iduna park last night in the first leg of there UEFA champions league knockout stage against Borrusia Dortmund but the performance and the overall team display both from the first eleven and the substitutes where impressive.

The team is gradually shaping up and the good news is that the injury cases have reduced drastically on all front, Reece James completed the full 90 minutes yesterday while Ben Chilwell played more than an hour.

The bigger picture is that Mateo Kovacic, Wesley Fofana and Denis Zakaria are back in the squad and could be in line for weekend English premier league game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of the second leg of the UEFA champions league knockout stage at Stamford Bridge on 7th of March, they will have Ngolo Kante also back in the team which will even be the biggest news for Graham Potter.

Things are not moving well at the moment especially with the team out of the FA cup, Carabao cup, 10th in the league and losing first leg of the UEFA champions league knockout stage but the future looks extremely bright and it’s just only a short time before this team starts to fire on all cylinders.

