Manchester United is on the verge of completing the transfer of Danish Forward Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a fee of €77million. The Red Devils have identified the Dane as their target for the number 9 role and he’s about to complete his transfer to the Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United’s rival Chelsea is also on the market for a new Striker but the West London club seems to have gotten a great bargain in Senegalese Forward Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for a fee of £35million on a permanent transfer. There was doubt over the ability of the Senegalese Forward to thrive at Chelsea when the West London club first signed him but Nicolas Jackson has put on a convincing display for Chelsea in the Pre-season Friendly games in the United States.

Nicolas Jackson has scored two goals and made 3 assists for Chelsea in the United States, helping the West London club to win the maiden edition of the Premier league Summer Series.

Last season, Nicolas Jackson scored 12 goals and made 4 assists in 26 La Liga games for Villarreal. The Senegalese Forward had more goals than all Chelsea Forwards last season but Fans were still doubting his performance after his arrival.

Last season at Atalanta, Rasmus Hojlund scored just 9 Goals and made 4 assists in 32 League appearances for the Italian club and he’s coming in as Manchester United’s top striker next season.

AminullahiMuritala (

)