Why Chelsea Still Has A Long Way To Go Before Assembling A Midfield That Can Rival Real Madrid’s

This summer, Real Madrid have completed the transfer of two Young Midfielders Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler from Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce respectively.

The Los Blancos have one of the best Midfield lineups in the European top-flight Leagues as they have Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde and Camavinga before adding Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham to their ranks this summer.

Right now, Real Madrid can literally assemble about 3 different lineup of Midfielders, and that’s what Chelsea can’t do.

This summer, Chelsea has totally obliterated their Midfield after selling Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic. The departure of N’golo Kante on free transfer and the sale of Jorginho during the January transfer window has made Chelsea’s Midfield nearly non-existent.

Right now, Enzo Fernandez is the only Elite Midfielder in the Chelsea squad. There’s still Conor Gallagher in the team but it seems the West London club might sell him this summer.

Chelsea are currently going after Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion. The young Midfielder might cost Chelsea up to £90million this summer. Signing Moises Caicedo would be a big boost for Chelsea but it won’t bring Chelsea closer to having a Midfield option that’s as strong as Real Madrid’s.

Real Madrid’s current Midfield is a perfect blend of experience, youth and talents. The Los Blancos has experienced Midfielders in Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos. The remaining Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Camavinga, Arda Guler and Federico Valverde are all young Midfielders.

