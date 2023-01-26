Why Chelsea Should Sign Moises Caicedo Despite Brighton High Price Tag This January Transfer Window.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have spent up to €500 million to sign players during the summer and January transfer window.

The Blues are currently sitting on the 10th position in the Premier League table, after they have played 20 matches this season winning 8, drawing 5 and lost 7, with 29 points in all.

The January transfer window will end in the next five days and the Blues have already acquire the signature of Noni Madueke, Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid Madrid on loan and Mykhailo Mudryk and they are still willing to sign a midfielder that could be reliable, having seen severally how injury have been a big blow to their midfielder this campaign.

The likes of N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria and inconsistent Jorginho, there is need for the Blues to sign a midfielder to strengthen the squad in the remaining part of the season.

Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to Todd Boehly in the month of May 2022 and the American billionaire has to made notable signing since he took over as Chelsea owner.

Chelsea have been able to reinforced their squad in almost all departments, but they are key areas that need to be strengthen, if they will challenge for trophies this campaign.

Todd Boehly has done a nice job to recruit young talented players to the Blues senior team this campaign. Having seen that signing of Enzo Fernandez will be impossible this time there is need for them to sign another midfielder.

Chelsea are in pursuit of Brighton midfield maestro Moises Caicedo, but the Premier League club valued the player at €100 million. Though, the Seagulls are not willing to let a key player leave mid way in the season.

Brighton could be tempted to allow their star man leave if the Blues are ready meet their demand this transfer window. N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are the Blues regular midfielders, but Kovacic and Kante are now injury prone.

The Blues are still in contention of the UEFA Champions League this campaign,and they could be also in contention of a top spot this term.

The Blues are left with 5 days to strengthen their midfield position in order to remain in the UEFA Champions League, as they are expected to play against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the month of February.

Chelsea could still finish in the Champions League position and proceed to even the semi final of the Champions League this term.

