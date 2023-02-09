Why Chelsea should recall Romelu Lukaku to their first team next season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali spent big in the last two transfer markets as they try to turn Chelsea into a dominant force once again in European football.

The Chelsea owners splashed the cash in signing defenders like Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Kalidou Koulibaly then in midfield they have Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos.

In attack they have signed the likes Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, David Datro Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and on loan Joao Felix.

The Chelsea team is missing a major centre forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to depart, David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja could play roles in attack but they could be more for the future than now, Chelsea can not rely on Kai Havertz to lead the line and so must look for a centre forward.

Chelsea are already linked Victor Osimhen at Napoli, he is a striker who could cost lots of money but they can avoid spending big by recalling striker Romelu Lukaku from his loan at Inter Milan.

The big money signing could thrive in this Chelsea team unlike when he first signed for the club under Thomas Tuchel, he could get a better service from the attackers mentioned above and also Reece James.

Romelu Lukaku return could give Chelsea a big figure upfront, he could get better services and score goals for the club, he is in the Chelsea books and recalling him even if it is just for a season will make lots of sense rather than paying big for another striker.

