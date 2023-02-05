Why Chelsea Should Prioritize Signing A Striker In The Summer Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club, under the leadership of Graham Potter, are struggling to get goals, and it is clear that the club needs a striker. Though the club have an agreement in place to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig, the player plays behind a striker as a forward.

Chelsea have strikers such as Aubameyang, Fofana, and the injured Broja, but these players have not been scoring goals for the club. The club has also played Kai Havertz as a false nine, but they still have not found a solution to their goalscoring problem, thus there is a need for the club to consider signing a top striker.

Chelsea Football Club should prioritize signing a striker in the summer transfer window because their current striker options have been inconsistent in terms of goalscoring. Having a prolific and reliable striker can greatly improve their chances of success in both domestic and European competitions and can also allete pressure on the midfield and defense. Additionally, signing a top striker can also boost the morale and confidence of the team, as well as provide a long-term solution up front.

