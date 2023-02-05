Why Chelsea should make Klopp their manager if Liverpool sacks him due to poor results

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Liverpool are two clubs that could sack their managers, as match results are poor and both clubs are far below where they expected to be in the league table around this time of the season. Should that happen, this article gives reasons why Chelsea should not hesitate to go for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

1) Klopp is a successful manager and he knows the Premier League

Klopp only has only won one Premier League title which pales in comparison to the 4 won by Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. However, it is no fault of his as he hasn’t got the kind backing his Manchester City counterpart got in the transfer market over the years.

With the backing Chelsea can give, there is no doubt he will win titles given he knows the Premier League inside out, and the playing field will be level for him and Guardiola. Due to his experience in the league, he is also likely to make a quicker impact than a manager who doesn’t know the league.

2) Chelsea won’t have to spend too much changing their team if they make Klopp their manager

Klopp’s “gegenpressing” needs a goalkeeper that is good with his feet, attacking wing-backs, a dominant center-back who can read the game, young and energetic players in midfield, and a skillful front three.

Based on that, the Blues won’t need to spend fortunes changing their team as most the players they currently have will fit in the system the German manager is using at Liverpool.

Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is not as good as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker but he can use his feet very well and his shot stopping abilities has greatly improved. It may be the only area Chelsea may need to upgrade.

In defense, Thiago Silva can play the Virgil van Dijk sweeper defender role as he is good at reading the game. They also have very good wing-back options like Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto who will be joining from Lyon in the summer.

Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher, and Mason Mount are definitely Klopp’s type of midfielders as chasing down opponents is a crucial part of their game. Enzo is also good with passing so can play the Thiago Alcantara role for Klopp.

The attack is currently no where near as good as Liverpool’s former front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. However, the Blues recently signed Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, and Christopher Nkunku will be joining their team from RB Leipzig in the summer.

It is not beyond Klopp to transform those young and talented attackers into world-class players just as he did with Salah who flopped at Chelsea a few years before his move to Liverpool.

EmelieMedia (

)