Why Chelsea Should Make Enzo Fernandez The Captain Ahead Of Reece James And Silva Next Season

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be expected to name a new Captain before the beginning of next season. Brazilian Defender Thiago Silva is the leading candidate to become the Captain because of his age, his role as interim Captain and one of the Vice Captains at Chelsea in the last 2 seasons.

However, Reece James, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ben Chilwell have also been suggested as possible names for the Captaincy at Chelsea.

In my opinion, I think Chelsea should ignore all the aforementioned Players and go for another Player entirely. Reece James, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all have strong reasons to Become Captain next season but Enzo Fernandez has shown the level of consistency that is required of a Skipper.

Since Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea during the January transfer window, the Argentina Midfielder didn’t miss any Premier league game after his debut till the end of last season. During that time, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Thiago Silva were absent at one time or the other because of injury.

Reece James and Thiago Silva definitely deserve to be Captain but a Captain has to be someone that’s mostly available. Thiago Silva is old and might have to be replaced with Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill next season. Reece James has been struggling with injury in the last 2 seasons and that’s why Chelsea signed Malo Gusto as backup.

