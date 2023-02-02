Why Chelsea Should Let N’golo Kante Leave.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

N’golo Kante has been put injured and Chelsea have suffered a lot as a result of his absence, and I think it’s high time the Blues let the Frenchman leave Stamford Bridge.

The reason why I think that it will be better for Chelsea to allow N’golo Kante leave Stamford Bridge is due to the fact that; they have already acquired a good replacement in the person of Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez is a strong player, and he is very young which means that he is very much capable of replacing N’golo Kante on a long term.

Enzo has already proven his worth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and from what we saw its clear that he has all it takes to fill in the shoes of Kante, so I think Chelsea should let him (Kante) leave, or what do you think.

