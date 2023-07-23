Why Chelsea Should Consider Using Both Nkunku And Nicolas Jackson In Attack

As Chelsea Football Club continues its quest for domestic and European success, a key aspect of their strategy is building a potent attacking force. In recent years, the club has made significant strides in assembling a talented roster, but there’s always room for improvement. One intriguing combination that could elevate Chelsea’s attacking prowess to new heights is the pairing of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. In this article, we explore the compelling reasons why the Blues should consider deploying these two dynamic players together in their frontline.

Complementary Playing Styles

One of the primary reasons why Nkunku and Jackson could form a formidable partnership is their complementary playing styles. Christopher Nkunku is a versatile and technically gifted attacking midfielder, known for his precise passing, dribbling ability, and vision. He excels in creating scoring opportunities for his teammates, making him an ideal link-up player in the final third.

On the other hand, Nicolas Jackson is a lethal striker with a natural instinct for goal-scoring. He is quick, agile, and possesses a deadly finish that can put immense pressure on any defense. Jackson’s poaching skills and ability to find spaces inside the box could be perfectly complemented by Nkunku’s creativity and precise through balls.

Flexibility in Tactics

Pairing Nkunku and Jackson in the attack provides Chelsea with tactical flexibility. While Nkunku is typically seen in a central attacking role, he can also operate as an attacking midfielder on the flanks, allowing the team to switch formations seamlessly during matches. Such adaptability would make it difficult for opposing defenses to predict Chelsea’s attacking patterns and provide Thomas Tuchel with multiple options to exploit the opposition’s weaknesses.

Moreover, with both players capable of interchanging positions, defenders would struggle to mark them effectively, creating space and confusion in the opposition’s defensive lines.

Youthful Energy and Potential

At the time of writing, Nkunku and Jackson are both young players with their best years ahead of them. As a result, their partnership could develop and flourish over time, giving Chelsea a sustainable attacking force for years to come. Their youthful energy and hunger for success could inject a sense of dynamism and passion into the squad, inspiring other players to elevate their performances.

ThousandWords (

)