Why Chelsea Should Consider Changing Their Transfer Strategy By Signing Old Players This Summer

Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku this summer. The West London club has completed the transfer of Christopher Nkunku since the beginning of the just concluded season but he wasn’t unveiled until a few weeks ago while Nicolas Jackson was signed from Villarreal.

Other Players that have joined Chelsea this summer includes Diego Moreira and Angelo. The West London club is still working on getting Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion but they haven’t made any headway in that negotiation with the Seagulls.

Taking a close look at Chelsea squad, the West London club has been recruiting young Players that still inexperienced. The likes of Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and David Datro Fofana among others have all joined Chelsea in the last few transfer windows.

Most of these Players are likely going to be sent on loan while the ones that can’t go on loan will face doubts over their ability to play for the first team. It’s the same case for Nicolas Jackson as he’s too expensive to be sent out on loan but he’s also raw to lead Chelsea’s offense next season.

I mean, it’s quite impressive that Chelsea is investing in Young Players by trying to get them before their transfer price shoots through the roof but, Chelsea needs to get a few experienced and senior Players in the team.

A young squad is great but an inexperienced squad can’t take a team anywhere. They might be able to make some sensational performances but at the end, experience overcome youth.

