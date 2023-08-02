Why Chelsea pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic could spell danger for Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea football club pulled off the signing of Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to the surprise of many Chelsea supporters, so far in the preseason preparations the forward have shown glimpses of quality that have raised the hope of those watching from the stands.

He has led the Chelsea line with so much flair, strength, pace and more importantly he has been involved in creating goals and scoring them too, his link up with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Gabriel Angelo, Christopher Nkunku and other forward players Ian Maatsen is another beautiful part of his game.

Nicolas Jackson was on fire during the premier league preseason series tournament in united state of America.

He was named the player of the tournament for the premier league preseason series tournament in united state of America, he notched two goals and provided three assist but he could be about to face a stiff competition for his place as the club main striker.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus are willing to swap the Serbian striker with Romelu Lukaku and it seems the idea clearly suits Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic coupled with the return from injury of academy striker Armando Broja and the ability of Christopher Nkunku to operate in that same position could mean that Nicolas Jackson could get a reduced playing time at Stamford bridge next season.

Dusan Vlahovic is linked with a move to Chelsea Twitter photos.

Chelsea will only be involved in English premier league, FA cup and Carabao cup competitions, they won’t be involved in any UEFA competition which means less number of games too.

The competition is good for a club like Chelsea who wants to win trophies but it could spell danger for Nicolas Jackson.

Dusan Vlahovic could arrive Stamford Bridge Twitter photos

