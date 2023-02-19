Why Chelsea Owners Will Not Want To Sack Potter Despite Clear Signs That He’s Not Good Enough

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When the new Chelsea owners made the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel in September, fans were shocked and worried about the future of the club. Even though the team’s form was poor at the time, everyone was confident that the German manager would turn things around in no time.

But Todd Boehly and his consortium made the decision to fire him, citing disagreements and difference in ideas as the main reasons why they had to part ways with the man who brought back the winning culture of the club in his very short time at the club.

To replace a world class manager like Tuchel, the American business men appointed Graham Potter who had never won a single trophy in his not so impressive career. As a matter of fact, they had to pay his release clause of £22m to get him out of Brighton. Then gave him a £12m per year contract for 6 six years, making him one of the highest paid managers in world football.

For someone who was on £2m per year at Brighton, the Chelsea owners really thought highly of Potter and considered him a great manager for them to have given him this unbelievably good deal.

When the January transfer window opened, they spent over £300m in transfers to make sure the English manager got everything he needs to make Chelsea a winning team but he has failed to even show signs that he has the ability to do that.

Right now, he has the worst record of any manager in recent history and the most annoying part of all this is that the owners will not want to sack him and admit they made a collosal mistake.

Todd Boehly is a businessman who has a huge ego like most businessmen do. For him, sacking Tuchel and replacing him with Potter was a stamp of authority to show that this is his Chelsea. His ego will keep him from sacking Potter even though it is absolutely clear that this has been a mistake.

Also, after many pundits and analysts have described him as ‘clueless’, if he sacks Potter after going through all that trouble to hire him, sacking Tuchel and paying ridiculously to get him out of Brighton, it would prove he is indeed clueless in the way that he’s running the club.

Chelsea fans should just drop any hopes of seeing an official club statement saying Potter has been sacked after another disappointing defeat to bottom of the table Southampton.

WoleOscar (

)