Chelsea’s recent draw against Liverpool has highlighted the need for an attacking midfielder (AMF) like Lyon’s Rayan Cherki in their squad. The match exposed the lack of creativity and link-up play in Chelsea’s midfield, hindering their ability to break down resilient defenses. Cherki, known for his flair, vision, and playmaking skills, could provide the creative spark Chelsea requires.

Cherki’s ability to unlock tight defenses with his dribbling, precise passing, and incisive through balls would offer a new dimension to Chelsea’s attack. His presence would relieve some burden from the forwards, enabling them to receive well-crafted passes in dangerous areas. Furthermore, Cherki’s versatility would allow Chelsea to adapt their tactics seamlessly, enhancing their unpredictability on the field.

By introducing a dynamic AMF like Cherki, Chelsea can address the shortcomings witnessed in their draw against Liverpool. His presence could be the missing piece in their midfield puzzle, helping them regain their attacking prowess and maintain their competitive edge in the league.

