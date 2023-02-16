Why Chelsea need a proven goal-scorer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s recent performance in the Champions League has drawn attention to their spending habits in the winter transfer window. Despite splurging on several high-profile players, the team’s inability to secure a proven goalscorer was evident in their recent defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

The club’s decision to invest in Joao Felix was seen as a potential solution to their scoring woes, but the Portuguese forward’s lack of prolificness has been exposed in recent games. This was made clear in the game against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, as Chelsea lost 1-0.

Felix missed a crucial chance in the game, after receiving a clever cut-back from Hakim Ziyech, and his later effort to score resulted in the ball hitting the bar after he was put clean through on goal by Kai Havertz. The failure to convert these chances came back to haunt Chelsea in the second half, as Karim Adeyemi scored a stunning solo goal after racing past Enzo Fernandez.

The result has given Dortmund a narrow lead ahead of the second leg of this last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge next month. However, Chelsea’s struggles to find a proven goalscorer are not limited to just this one game. In fact, the club’s scoring record this season has been less than impressive, and this issue has been compounded by injuries to several key players.

This has led to questions about the club’s transfer strategy and the effectiveness of their scouting system. While Chelsea have certainly made some high-profile signings, it remains to be seen whether these players will be able to deliver the results that the club is hoping for.

Despite the challenges faced by the team, there is still optimism among the Chelsea faithful that they can turn things around in the second leg of the Champions League tie against Dortmund. With the return of some key players and the prospect of a home advantage, the team will be hoping to show their resilience and bounce back from their recent defeat.

