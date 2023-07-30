Why Chelsea Must Sign A Top Defensive Midfielder This Summer To Partner With Enzo Next Season

Before Players agree to join a new club, the Players must be sold about the project of the club and the salary package. The two factors are arguably the biggest variables that guides the decision making process of a player when they are about to switch Clubs.

During the January transfer window of the last season, Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a Premier league record fee.

Enzo Fernandez claimed that Chelsea was one of the biggest clubs in the World and he believes in the project of the West London club, which was why he joined them, despite the strong interest of other top European clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG in him.

During the second half of last season, Enzo Fernandez was able to become one of the top Players at Chelsea despite joining in the middle of last season.

The Argentina Midfielder never had a great partner at Chelsea as the West London club was pairing him with Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and N’golo Kante.

This summer, Chelsea has sold all those Midfielders but the West London club hasn’t signed a replacement yet.

Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with the West London club before the end of last season. The 23-year-old is perceived to be the perfect Midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez but Chelsea is nowhere near reaching an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign him.

The Seagulls have demanded that Chelsea paid a round figure of £100million to get Moises Caicedo this summer. They don’t want to pay such a hefty price tag for Moises Caicedo and at the same time, it’s pretty late already to start scouting for a new Defensive Midfielder.

If Chelsea ends this summer transfer window without signing Moises Caicedo, they could start next season with the option to pair Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher together in the Midfield.

