Why Chelsea might not make the EPL Top Six If they start next season with these three wingers

Chelsea have sold many of their top players, especially in the offensive phase in the ongoing transfer window. However, they might not still make the EPL top six if they start next season with these three wingers.

1. Noni Madueke

The English winger is yet to adapt to the system of the Premier League and this could as well affect him next season. Another issue with him is that he’s quite injury prone and this will make Chelsea out of depth next season as Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will leave this summer.

2. Raheem Sterling

The former Manchester City winger is very talented but last consistency which will ultimately affect Chelsea next season if they depend solely on him. Chelsea needs to sign more attackers which will challenge him and make him serious.

3. Mykhailo Mudryk

One of the Ukrainian problems last season was his battle with confidence, shooting skill and decision-making. Chelsea will be in for a crash if he fails to improve himself in those aspects before next season.

