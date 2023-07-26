Why Chelsea Might Have To Compromise In The Deal With Brighton To Sign Caicedo This Summer

Chelsea is seriously interested in signing Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer but the West London club will have to pay £100million to Brighton and Hove Albion this summer to make the deal happen.

The West London club is on the market hunting for a Defensive Midfielder but the available options have made it a necessity for Chelsea to get Moises Caicedo this summer.

If Chelsea loses Moises Caicedo, the West London club would have to settle for lesser targets as Romeo La and Amadou Onana are the other defensive midfielders that are available.

Paying £100million for Moises Caicedo is definitely a lot of money but the Ecuadorian Midfielder is worth it. Chelsea would be settling for mediocrity if they fail to Sign Caicedo because of his huge transfer fee.

Chelsea have already witnessed the tragic results of going for secondary targets with the transfer of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez in 2021. There can’t be any Chelsea Fan that would want to relive such nightmare again.

That’s why Chelsea has to do everything possible to get Moises Caicedo, even if it means paying an exorbitant fee.

