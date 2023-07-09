SPORT

Why Chelsea Might Have One Of The Best Defence In EPL The Next Season

England Defender Levi Colwill won the Man of the Match on Saturday evening as the Under-21 squad of the England National Team defeated Spain to win the European Championship. 

Levi Colwill was a regular figure in the success of the Young Three Lions of England in the just concluded Under-21 European Championship as they won the title without conceding any goal throughout the whole tournament. 

After his appearance for the England National Team in the Under-21 European Championship, Levi Colwill will return to Chelsea squad to join the Pre-season Campaign of the West London club under Mauricio Pochettino. 

Levi Colwill was quite impressive on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season and the Seagulls wanted to keep him but Chelsea rejected two different bids made for him by Brighton. Liverpool also showed interests in Levi Colwill but Chelsea has been able to steer all interested clubs away from Levi Colwill as Chelsea’s plan is to have Levi Colwill become a first team Player at Chelsea next season. 

Chelsea has already parted ways with Kalidou Koulibaly this summer but the imminent arrival of Levi Colwill might be a big boost for the Blues. The West London club signed Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile last season, and the duo are expected to continue their good impression from last season in the new season. There’s also Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah in the team.

AminullahiMuritala (
)

