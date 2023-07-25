Why Chelsea Might Be Able To Produce A Forward That Would Score More Than 20 EPL Goals Next Season

This summer, Chelsea have added two New Forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to their squad. The two Forwards have been able to score for Chelsea in the games that they have played for the West London club in the ongoing US tour.

Christopher Nkunku scored on his Chelsea debut against Wrexham while Nicolas Jackson got an assist. Christopher Nkunku got another goal against Brighton and Hove Albion while Nicolas Jackson scored his first Chelsea goal and got 2 assists against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Ukrainian Forward Mykhaylo Mudryk also scored his first Chelsea goal against Brighton and Hove Albion during the pre-season friendly game.

Mauricio Pochettino has been able to bring flair and added a new outlook to Chelsea offense. It might still be early but Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson looks like they are ready to take the Premier league by the storm next season, helping Chelsea to fix their longstanding goalscoring woes.

The last time that a Striker scored 20 League Goals for Chelsea was in the 2016/17 season that Diego Costa reached that tally, helping the West London club to win their 5th Premier league title.

With Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack next season alongside Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, Chelsea might score a lot of goals next season in the Premier league.

