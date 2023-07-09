Why Chelsea Might Be Able To Give Opponents A Tough Time Next Season With Their Defensive Lineup

Chelsea haven’t exactly had much or any problem with their defense in the last few seasons. Former Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel did a great work in ensuring that Chelsea had a great defense by turning Antonio Rudiger to a beast while Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah also played important role during Thomas Tuchel’s reign.

Ahead of next season, Chelsea have already lined up a lot of options for their Central defense. Levi Colwill is expected to be in the first team next season while Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile will also be available. Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah are also in the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea signed both Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana last season. Wesley Fofana struggled with injury last season as a knee injury kept him out for close to 4 months but the Frenchman would be hoping to give his best next season.

Benoit Badiashile also joined Chelsea last season, like Wesley Fofana but the 21-year-old joined in the middle of last season from Monoca. Benoit Badiashile was able to break into Chelsea’s starting lineup, taking Kalidou Koulibaly’s spot in the Chelsea squad.

Thiago Silva was just Thiago Silva last season. The Veteran Brazilian Defender was arguably the best Defender in the Chelsea squad last season and he was one of the most consistent Players in the team.

Trevoh Chalobah didn’t exactly played a huge role last season but with the imminent era of young Defenders at Chelsea, the England International might also play a prominent role.

