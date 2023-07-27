Why Chelsea Might Arrive Unprepared For Their Opening EPL Game Of Next Season Against Liverpool

Chelsea’s first Premier league game of the 2023/24 season would be at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool in less than three weeks. The game would be a big test for Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea contingent as the West London club hopes to put their bad fortune in the last season behind them.

Chelsea have added Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to their first team this summer but the West London club is nowhere close to getting ready for a new season.

The addition of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have boosted Chelsea’s offense this summer but Chelsea hasn’t fixed the necessary area in the team, which is the Midfield.

Chelsea needs to sign a new Goalkeeper that would provide a competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga after they sold Senegalese Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli this summer. The West London club was linked with Cameroonian Goalkeeper Andre Onana but Manchester United has signed the Former Ajax Star this summer.

Chelsea is still on the negotiation to get Moises Caicedo From Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. The West London need to sign him to boost their Midfield.

If Chelsea eventually succeed in their bid to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, they would still need to sign a new Defensive Midfielder to provide depth for the area.

The West London club also need to sign an attacking Midfielder this summer and they have been Linked with Rayan Cherki and Mohammed Kudus.

Unless Chelsea get this deals done, the West London club would be showing up at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool in August without full preparations.

