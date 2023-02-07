Why Chelsea, Man Utd, and Arsenal should also be investigated by EPL for FFP rules as Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The recent announcement that Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking various financial rules between 2009 and 2018 has sent shockwaves through the English football world. With the potential punishment of relegation to the Championship, this news has put the spotlight on the wider culture of financial regulation in the Premier League.

Photo credit: premium times

The truth is that Manchester City are not the only ones who should be under the microscope. It is time for other top clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal to be investigated as well. Financial mismanagement is nothing new in football. These clubs have all enjoyed success in recent years and have been able to spend vast amounts of money on transfers and wages. But that success could be too good to be true.

All of these clubs have been accused of dodgy dealings when it comes to their finances. Chelsea has been accused of financial doping, Manchester United has been accused of circumventing the Financial Fair Play rules, and Arsenal has been accused of inflating the price of player sales. All of these allegations are concerning and should be looked into.

The Premier League must take a hard line and investigate all of these clubs. It would be unfair to single out Manchester City and punish them while letting the other clubs off the hook. Financial mismanagement has been a serious issue in the Premier League for a long time, and it needs to be addressed.

It is time for the Premier League to take a stand and make sure that all clubs are abiding by the same rules. If any of these clubs are found to be in breach of financial regulations, then they should face the same consequences as Manchester City. The Premier League needs to send a clear message that financial mismanagement will not be tolerated.

Imjohn (

)