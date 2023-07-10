Why Chelsea Isn’t Facing A Real Threat Of Losing Colwill Amid The Interest Of Top EPL Clubs In Him

There has been a strong interest of top Premier league clubs in Chelsea’s Academy Graduate Levi Colwill this summer. The young Defender spent last season on loan from Chelsea at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Before the end of last season, The Seagulls have expressed their interest in keeping Levi Colwill permanently but Chelsea made it known that he’s not for sale. Brighton and Hove Albion made two different offers to Chelsea for Levi Colwill but Chelsea has rejected both because the West London club considered the England International untouchable.

Premier league giants Liverpool and Manchester City have also expressed their interest in him this summer. Of course, with all the bidding contest over Levi Colwill, the England International might be flattered and Fans have started worrying about the possibility of losing him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will offer Levi Colwill a new contract after the European Championship, which has ended during the last weekend. The English Defender is reportedly keeping his option open because he wants to talk to Mauricio Pochettino before making any commitment but, there’s a growing confidence at Chelsea that Levi Colwill will put pen to paper and sign a new deal.

Even if Levi Colwill doesn’t sign a new contract at Chelsea this summer, Chelsea has a lot of time to convince him. The reason for this is because Levi Colwill still has 2 years left on his contract, with an option to extend for a year.

The option to extend for a year will be automatically activated if he plays for Chelsea next season and there’s a guaranteed that he’ll play, which means he’s still a Chelsea Player for at least 3 more seasons.

Chelsea can use the next 2 seasons to watch and monitor his progress and development. By that time, the West London club should be ready to offer him a mega deal.

