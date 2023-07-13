Why Chelsea Is Making A Right Decision By Not Prioritizing The Transfer A New Striker This Summer

Nizaar Kinsella, a journalist for Standard Sport, claims that Chelsea are not giving priority to bringing in a striker this summer. The West London club is open to bringing in a new number 9 if the situation calls for it, but they are not currently committed to that goal.

Chelsea are not committed to investing a lot of money on Strikers, despite selling Kai Havertz this summer and actively trying to offload Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku. This summer, they have been associated with Dusan Vlahovic, Kolo Muani, Lautaro Martinez, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, and the like.

Chelsea introduced the appearance of Christopher Nkunku approximately 3 weeks in the past whilst Senegalese Forward Nicolas Jackson additionally joined the West London membership from Villarreal this summer time season. Nicolas Jackson confirmed up in his first education consultation on Tuesday at Cobham education floor at the same time as Christopher Nkunku is anticipated to enroll in them later this week.

The arrival of each Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer time season have boosted Chelsea assault whilst there’s nevertheless Albanian Forward Armando Broja withinside the schooling squad.

Nicolas Jackson can begin as Chelsea’s Number nine subsequent season at the same time as there’s additionally Christopher Nkunku withinside the crew who’s a fake nine and a helping striker.

Chelsea would possibly deemed the Number nine position appropriate in advance of subsequent season, with Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja. Besides, they’re now no longer gambling withinside the European event subsequent season.

