Why Chelsea Has To Go After Tchouameni If The Blues Abandon Caicedo’s Deal This Summer

There’s a possibility that Chelsea might not be able to get Moises Caicedo this summer from Brighton and Hove Albion despite more than 7 weeks of negotiations with the Seagulls.

Chelsea’s initial bid worth £75million has been rejected by Brighton and Hove Albion but the Seagulls have now made it known that the West London club must pay £100million to sign the Ecuadorian Midfielder this summer.

There’s no gainsaying that Chelsea needs Moises Caicedo this summer, especially after their Midfield became obliterated because of the exits of N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

However, the West London club might be reluctant to pay £100million to sign the Ecuadorian Midfielder, especially when they already have Enzo Fernandez in the team.

There’s not a lot of available Midfielders that are on same level with Moises Caicedo this summer and that’s why Chelsea has to get French Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni if the deal to get Moises Caicedo eventually collapses.

Aurelien Tchouameni won’t be cheap too but Real Madrid might definitely listen to Chelsea if the West London club offers them £80million. Aurelien Tchouameni is an elite Midfielder that has already played in all the major competitions at club level and International level.

