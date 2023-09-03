Why Chelsea Football Club Will Struggle This Season

Chelsea football club, under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, has struggled in three out of the first four games that they have played in the English Premier League this season, as they have only been able to amass four out of a possible 12 points.

The club is likely to struggle in the league this season because they don’t have proper wingers who can make things happen on the pitch based on their recent performances. Mudryk and Madueke have really not lived up to expectations since they were signed.

As per the games that we have seen this season, it’s only Raheem Sterling who is trying his utmost to make things happen in the final third.

Other wingers on the team have not flourished, and that is one of the reasons why Chelsea has struggled to create goalscoring opportunities even though they are always in possession of the ball.

The lack of in-form wingers has affected Chelsea this season, and it will be interesting to see how Pochettino will turn this poor form around for the club.

Chelsea’s striker, Jackson, has not been performing well when it comes to converting his chances. It may be time for the striker to stop dropping too deep so that he can focus mostly on doing his primary duty, which is putting the ball into the back of the net.

