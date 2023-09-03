Why Chelsea fans would need to be patient with Pochettino after winning just once in four matches

Chelsea will have to reflect on their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at home during the international break and ask themselves why they have only won once in four games.

Mauricio Pochettino has the division’s youngest squad and is building for the future, but supporters will want more wins in the meantime.

Chelsea had some chances, but they were thwarted by a disciplined Forest squad that stung them on the break with a stunning Anthony Elanga winner.

After the break, the Blues will face Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Fulham before a difficult run begins, and they will need to pick up some wins before playing the best in the league.

1. Palmer’s cameo was exciting

After making his debut under duress, the £45 million signing from Manchester City was constantly demanding for the ball and taking responsibility.

Chelsea trailed 1-0 after 55 minutes and brought on Cole Palmer seven minutes later. He had four dribbles, located his man for the majority of his final third passing, and attempted to make something happen.

Forest’s deep backline left him little room, but he found it and sent a superb through pass to Sterling, his old City teammate. Unfortunately, Nicolas Jackson blazed past Sterling’s cutback. That was the perfect opportunity to make a message, and Chelsea’s new man manufactured it from nothing.

2. Striker profile needed

Despite Chelsea’s joy at signing Palmer, they could have used another real striker off the bench to affect the game.

Despite a rough afternoon, Jackson played the entire 90 minutes, with only 18-year-old forward Deivid Washington on the bench.

Going into the season with Jackson, who has only three months of Villarreal experience, and an injured Armando Broja in reserve is a danger.

Still, Broja is due to return from a serious knee injury shortly and might show Chelsea that they don’t lack in the No9 position.

3. Spending won’t bring results right away

Of course, Chelsea spent almost £400 million on 11 players, nine for the first team, with a large portion of the money offset by player sales.

The rapid rate of change, which included emerging former loanees like Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto, meant that a drop was unavoidable.

Both teams struggled in the first half, but Steve Cooper’s tactical setup eventually exposed Pochettino’s philosophy.

It was his weakest attacking performance to date, and despite his substitutions lifting the team late on, they lost massive chances like the one Jackson squandered.

Pochettino has scarcely changed his starting lineup, and he will need to deploy a larger squad in the future to make his team less predictable. All of these concerns are understandable at this early stage.

