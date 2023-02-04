Why Chelsea Fans Shouldn’t Have Held Banners Of Jorginho At Stamford Bridge Last Night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Before the kick off of the game last night between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea fans were seen with banners of Jorginho with the note written; “Jorginho King of Europe.”

However, I think that it was wrong for the Chelsea fans to have displayed banners of Jorginho outside Stamford Bridge like that, as that might have shown a great disrespect to their new signing from Benfica, E. Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea Thai January from Portuguese club Benfica for a British record fee of £120 Million in installments, and he clearly is the replacement of Jorginho who left for league leaders Arsenal earlier.

Since Enzo is the replacement of Jorginho, I think that it was wrong for the Chelsea fans to hold banners of the Italian Midfielder just before the debut of their new signing and calling him the King of Europe.

What do you have to say about this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

